UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Conducts Flag March In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 04:21 PM

Police conducts flag march in faisalabad

The police conducted flag march here on Tuesday to maintain law and order in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The police conducted flag march here on Tuesday to maintain law and order in the city.

Assistant Superintendent Police (ASP) Munazzah Karamat led the march in which a numberof teams of City Police, Dolphin Force, Elite Force and Traffic Police participated.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Traffic March

Recent Stories

Saeed Hareb: Events spread out across several days ..

31 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat raises voice for payment of royaltie ..

36 minutes ago

Xi says China committed to making vaccines a globa ..

11 minutes ago

Indian railway 'superhero' pulls off dramatic resc ..

11 minutes ago

20 crew missing after Philippine ship runs aground ..

11 minutes ago

Two dacoits killed, three fled after encounters in ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.