Police conducts flag march in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The police conducted flag march here on Tuesday to maintain law and order in the city.

Assistant Superintendent Police (ASP) Munazzah Karamat led the march in which a numberof teams of City Police, Dolphin Force, Elite Force and Traffic Police participated.