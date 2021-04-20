Police Conducts Flag March In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 04:21 PM
The police conducted flag march here on Tuesday to maintain law and order in the city
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The police conducted flag march here on Tuesday to maintain law and order in the city.
Assistant Superintendent Police (ASP) Munazzah Karamat led the march in which a numberof teams of City Police, Dolphin Force, Elite Force and Traffic Police participated.