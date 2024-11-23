Police conducts flag march to maintain law, order

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi Police carried out a flag march on the orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani in a bid to ensure law and order.

The march was led by SP Security Nasir Khan, passed through key areas including Rawal Road, Murree Road, Mall Road, and Chohar Chowk and culminated at Police Lines Rawalpindi, informed police spokesman.

The prime objective for holding the flag march was to uphold the rule of law and create a sense of safety and security among citizens. Although, the security across Rawalpindi remains on high alert, with Section 144 in place, banning unauthorized gatherings and rallies.

Police officers and jawan have been deployed at all entry and exit points of the city to monitor movement and ensure strict compliance with the law.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani emphasized that any individuals disrupting peace or violating the law would face strict legal action. “The safety of citizens’ lives and property is our top priority, and it will be ensured at all costs,” he stated.