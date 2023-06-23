Police conducts free medical screening tests of 121 transgenders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The police offered free medical screening tests to the transgender community through Police Tahafuz Markiz as per the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.

According to police sources, police offer different facilities to the transgender community and conducted free tests of HIV, Hepatitis B, and C with the cooperation of Leveling Rights Organization.

The tests were being conducted under the supervision of Victim Sport Officer Transgender Mahi. The police have conducted tests of 121 transgenders during the medical screening tests through Police Tahafuz Markiz.

The police were also providing free vaccination of Hepatitis B to transgenders with the vision of taking care of their health and preventive measures to protect them from lethal diseases.

The City Police Officer (CPO) himself was monitoring all facilities being provided to the community, police sources added.