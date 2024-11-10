Open Menu

Police Conducts Grand Operation Against Drug Peddlers, Recover Illicit Liquor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2024 | 08:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) On the directives of Senior superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Dr. Farukh Ali, the police teams conducted a grand operation and arrested suspects.

A police spokesman told on Sunday that the Hyderabad police under supervision of DSP Cantt Iftekhar Ahmed Buriro, conducted search operations in the limits of Hatri Police station and Hali Road Police station against drug dealers, suppliers and criminals in which a heavy number of police personnel including DSPs and SHOs took part.

During search operation, snap checking was carried out in different areas and many suspects were apprehended possessing huge quantities of illicit liquor and dens of liquor were also demolished.

