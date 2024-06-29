Police conducts massive search operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Police have conducted search operations in Chuntra, Chakri, Mandra, Taxila, Saddar Barooni, Bani, Wah Cantt, Morgah and adjoining areas, said a police spokesman here Saturday.

He informed that Rawalpindi district police, women police and other law enforcement agencies under the supervision of senior police officers, participated in the search operations.

He said that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani conducted search operations. During operation, Police have searched 177 houses,

47 shops, collected data of 8 tenant besides checking 300 suspects.The search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under the National Action Plan in different areas of the district, particularly to ensure law and order, the spokesman added.