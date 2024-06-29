Open Menu

Police Conducts Massive Search Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Police conducts massive search operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Police have conducted search operations in Chuntra, Chakri, Mandra, Taxila, Saddar Barooni, Bani, Wah Cantt, Morgah and adjoining areas, said a police spokesman here Saturday.

He informed that Rawalpindi district police, women police and other law enforcement agencies under the supervision of senior police officers, participated in the search operations.

He said that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani conducted search operations. During operation, Police have searched 177 houses,

47 shops, collected data of 8 tenant besides checking 300 suspects.The search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under the National Action Plan in different areas of the district, particularly to ensure law and order, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Bani Rawalpindi Taxila Saddar Criminals Women

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final match: India decide t ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final match: India decide to bat first against South Afri ..

1 hour ago
 LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military ..

LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military agencies not to contact any j ..

3 hours ago
 10 shops sealed for encroachment

10 shops sealed for encroachment

1 hour ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Afr ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today

4 hours ago
 PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt ..

PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher

4 hours ago
 Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 ..

Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail

4 hours ago
Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity ..

Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills

4 hours ago
 ‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mu ..

‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’

5 hours ago
 Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electrici ..

Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill

5 hours ago
 Five IS bombs found hidden in iconic Iraq mosque: ..

Five IS bombs found hidden in iconic Iraq mosque: UN agency

1 hour ago
 Minister for monitoring quality of value added ure ..

Minister for monitoring quality of value added urea products

1 hour ago
 There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakis ..

There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan