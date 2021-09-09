UrduPoint.com

Police Conducts Mock Anti-terrorism Excercise

On the directives of DPO Charsadda, Zabiullah Khan, Tangi Police on Thursday carried out mock anti-terrorism excercise and rehearsal at degree college as part of preparations to deal effectively with any emergency situation

The anti-terrorism excercise held under the supervision of DSP Tangi, Muhammad Ishaq and SHO Tangi Police Station , Ashfaq Khan was participated by police commandos, bomb disposal squad, ambulances and Rescue 1122.

The anti-terrorism excercise held under the supervision of DSP Tangi, Muhammad Ishaq and SHO Tangi Police Station , Ashfaq Khan was participated by police commandos, bomb disposal squad, ambulances and Rescue 1122.

During the anti-terrorism exercises, police commandos practically demonstrated safe evacuation of people held hostage by terrorists.

DPO, Zabiullah Khan said that such anti-terrorism excercise were essential to deal with any untoward incident to for ensure safety of citizens.

He said KP police was fully prepared to deal with any law and order situation , adding all avaliable resources would be utilized for the protection of lives and property of people.

Speaking on the occasion, DSP Muhammad Ishaq Khan said that such tough exercises play an important role in success of operations against terrorists in the practical field.

He said that such rehearsals were essential to prepare for emergency situation and to ensure security.

