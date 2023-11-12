Police conducts mock exercise

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The City police conducted a mock exercise at the district court to show preparedness for dealing with any emergency-like situation here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, the police under the supervision of ASP Cantt Tayyab Wazir conducted a mock exercise in which the police officials showed their preparedness to deal emergency like the situation.

Various departments including civil defense, PFSA, bomb disposal, Rescue 1122, and other law enforcement departments participated in the mock exercise.

The Multan police reached within a few minutes of the terrorist attack on the district court during a mock exercise and demonstrated a special exercise to clear the area from terrorists. The other departments also responded timely and cordoned off the court area.

The purpose of the mock exercise was to enhance the capacity of the police and other departments in order to deal with any emergency-like situation effectively.