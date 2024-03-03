Police conducts mock exercise

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The district police here on Sunday conducted a mock exercise at district courts to deal with any emergency like situation.

A heavy police contingent led by ASP Cantt Tayyab Wazir, Inspector Abdul Khaliq, Elite Force, Dolphin Force and Muhafiz squad teams participated in the mock exercise.

Civil Defence, PFSA, Bomb Disposal, Rescue 1122 and other law enforcement agencies also participated in the mock exercise.

Multan police reached the spot within a few minutes after receiving information about the terrorist attack at district Katchery during mock excise and special drills were conducted to clear the area from terrorists.

Apart from the police, other agencies also responded on time by reaching the spot.

The objective of the mock exercise was to enhance the capacity of the police and other departments to ensure quick and effective response in case of emergency like situation.