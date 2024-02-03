Open Menu

Police Conducts Mock Rehearsal For Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2024 | 09:12 PM

Police conducts mock rehearsal for election

District Kemari Site Division Police Saturday conducted a mock rehearsal to deal with any emergency situation on the occasion of the General Election 2024, scheduled for February 8

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) District Kemari Site Division Police Saturday conducted a mock rehearsal to deal with any emergency situation on the occasion of the General Election 2024, scheduled for February 8.

The mock rehearsal was conducted in the Site Area Metrovile on the instructions of SSP District Kemari Arif Aslam Rao, said a spokesperson of Keamari police.

The exercise was conducted under the supervision of SP Site Division Shahzeb Chachar and the officers and men of the site division police and ladies police personnel participated in it.

The purpose of conducting the exercise is to train the officers and men to deal with any emergency on the occasion of the General Election 2024 and keep them ready at all times.

Related Topics

Police SITE February All Election 2018

Recent Stories

Minister promises world standard medical care at C ..

Minister promises world standard medical care at Children's Hospital

1 minute ago
 Commissioner orders Public Park completion in 12 h ..

Commissioner orders Public Park completion in 12 hours

1 minute ago
 Kashmir issue must be resolved with UN resolutions ..

Kashmir issue must be resolved with UN resolutions: APHC leader

2 minutes ago
 Fans rejoice as Legend Nadeem’s Film ‘Dil Lagi ..

Fans rejoice as Legend Nadeem’s Film ‘Dil Lagi’ completes 50 years of its ..

2 minutes ago
 CS, IGP reviews election arrangements at Mardan, C ..

CS, IGP reviews election arrangements at Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera

2 minutes ago
 MOFA Liaison Office in Lahore regrets inconvenienc ..

MOFA Liaison Office in Lahore regrets inconvenience to public

2 minutes ago
CPO reviews security arrangements for elections

CPO reviews security arrangements for elections

2 minutes ago
 Two proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock

Two proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Belarus celebrate 30 years of relations

Pakistan, Belarus celebrate 30 years of relations

53 seconds ago
 PM felicitates Hafiz Ashrafi on receiving peace, i ..

PM felicitates Hafiz Ashrafi on receiving peace, inter-faith harmony award

54 seconds ago
 Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Jav ..

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram stresses use of inves ..

55 seconds ago
 Six outlaws held over demolishing newly built toll ..

Six outlaws held over demolishing newly built toll plaza

57 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan