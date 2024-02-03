Police conducts mock rehearsal for election

(@FahadShabbir)

District Kemari Site Division Police Saturday conducted a mock rehearsal to deal with any emergency situation on the occasion of the General Election 2024, scheduled for February 8

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) District Kemari Site Division Police Saturday conducted a mock rehearsal to deal with any emergency situation on the occasion of the General Election 2024, scheduled for February 8.

The mock rehearsal was conducted in the Site Area Metrovile on the instructions of SSP District Kemari Arif Aslam Rao, said a spokesperson of Keamari police.

The exercise was conducted under the supervision of SP Site Division Shahzeb Chachar and the officers and men of the site division police and ladies police personnel participated in it.

The purpose of conducting the exercise is to train the officers and men to deal with any emergency on the occasion of the General Election 2024 and keep them ready at all times.