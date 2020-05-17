Police conducts operation against drug peddlers,criminals

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Shaheed Benazirabad Police launched operations against drug dealers,criminals and seized heavy quantity of of drugs and arrested score of criminals.

The operation was launched under the directives of SSP Tanveer Hussain Tunio and drug dealers. During operation Station House Officer (SHO) A-Section Police arrested two accused Zameer Ahmed and Allah Dad Mehar and recovered 44 packets of Z-21 from their possession. On the other hand SHO B-Section Police Station on a tip-off arrested accused Muhammad Rahim Brohi and recovered 1600 grams of Cannabis from his custody.

Acting on a tip-off, SHO Punhal Khan Chandio arrested one accused Mehboob Ali and recovered 2020 grams of Cannabis from his possession. In another strike SHO Daulatpur Police Station recovered 3000 grams of Cannabis and arrested accused Yasin Mallah. Similarly SHO Aliabad Police Station on a tip-off arrested accused Allah Bux Zardari and recovered 5000 grams of Cannabis from his custody. Police has registered cases against all the accused and started investigation.