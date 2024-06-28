Open Menu

Police Conducts Operation, Arresting Four Accused

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Police conducts operation, arresting four accused

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The capital city police have conducted an operation in Faqirabad circle, arresting several accused and recovering modern automatic weapons.

According to police spokesman Station House Officer (SHO) Pahari Pura Police Station Aqib Khan led the operation conducted under the supervision of ASP Faqirabad Circle Muhammad Aleem.

Giving details he said that SHO Pahari Pura signaled a suspicious vehicle carrying armed individuals to stop.

When the vehicle stopped, the suspects interfered with the police work and issued threats during the checking.

The police arrested the accused suspects including Nassem, Muaz, Jabran and Siddique, who are involved in murder, attempted murder, land grabbing and other serious cases.

During the operation, the police recovered one Kalashnikov, one G3 rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition.

During the operation, the police also seized a bulletproof vehicle, which, according to initial information, does not have an NOC. Further investigation is ongoing.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Noc Vehicle Circle

Recent Stories

Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to ..

Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US

4 minutes ago
 Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

2 hours ago
 Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Karta ..

Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

4 hours ago
 ECC approves technical supplementary grants

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

13 hours ago
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat lik ..

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

14 hours ago
 Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's ur ..

Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development

14 hours ago
 'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, ..

'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif

14 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on ..

Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28

14 hours ago
 Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for ..

Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..

14 hours ago
 Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 8 ..

Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chai ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan