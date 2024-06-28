Police conducts operation, arresting four accused

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The capital city police have conducted an operation in Faqirabad circle, arresting several accused and recovering modern automatic weapons.

According to police spokesman Station House Officer (SHO) Pahari Pura Police Station Aqib Khan led the operation conducted under the supervision of ASP Faqirabad Circle Muhammad Aleem.

Giving details he said that SHO Pahari Pura signaled a suspicious vehicle carrying armed individuals to stop.

When the vehicle stopped, the suspects interfered with the police work and issued threats during the checking.

The police arrested the accused suspects including Nassem, Muaz, Jabran and Siddique, who are involved in murder, attempted murder, land grabbing and other serious cases.

During the operation, the police recovered one Kalashnikov, one G3 rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition.

During the operation, the police also seized a bulletproof vehicle, which, according to initial information, does not have an NOC. Further investigation is ongoing.