Police conducts operation in Central Kurram against criminals

(@FahadShabbir)

PARACHINAR, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) ::Following the directive of DPO Kurram, Arbab Shafiullah, the Kurram Police accompanied by Frontier Corps Thall Scouts 152 Wing under the headship of DSP Central Kurram, Inayat Khan, Captain Basit and Captain Behram Sayyed conducted a search and strike operation in various localities of the Central Kurram.

The operations were conducted in areas including Jabba, Mirdo Tang, Navay Killay, Shamkhi and adjacent mountainous ranges against the criminals.

Kurram police said that a large number of district police and FC Thall personnel took part in the search and strike operation.

The reason behind the operation was to ensure the maintenance of peace, and writ of the law in the area besides providing a sense of security to the people.