Police Conducts Operation In Chah Sultan Area

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 09:23 PM

Police conducts operation in Chah Sultan area

Police on special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Athar Ismail on Friday launched special search operation in Waris Khan Police station and adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Police on special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Athar Ismail on Friday launched special search operation in Waris Khan Police station and adjoining areas.

According to police spokesman, heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operation.

During operation, police have searched 40 houses, 20 shops while over 53 persons were interrogated. However, no arrest was made on the occasion. The spokesman informed that the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders are being conducted in different areas regularly.

