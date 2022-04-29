police conducts operation in Ghareebabad

The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Friday launched a search operation in Ghareebabad area in jurisdiction of Airport police station, said a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Friday launched a search operation in Ghareebabad area in jurisdiction of Airport police station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Airport police conducted search operations in and around Ghareebabad.

A total of 157 houses, data of 63 tenants collected and 251 suspects were questioned during the operation.

He said the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.