Police Conducts Operation In Sadiqabad Area, 250 Suspects Questioned

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Police conducts operation in Sadiqabad area, 250 suspects questioned

Police on Friday conducted search operation in Shakryal and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station, said a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Police on Friday conducted search operation in Shakryal and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Sadiqabad Police Station conducted operation in the area and searched 115 houses,35 tenants data collected while 250 suspects were checked and several interrogated.

According to Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

