Police Conducts Operation In The Limits Of Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2023 | 12:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The Peshawar police conducted a raid on the death of accused Shahsawar, who is in custody in the Edwards College student murder case, in the hope of arresting other accused involved in it.

According to details, the official said that during the raid, the accused started indiscriminate firing on seeing the police party, however, the police party also retaliated and as a result of the cross-firing, the accused Shahsawar died on the spot after being shot by his co-accused.

During the cross-firing, a policeman was hit by two bullets but luckily survived because he was wearing a bulletproof jacket, SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi told media men.

He said during the encounter, the police vehicle was also hit by several bullets.

The accused escaped by taking advantage of the darkness of the night and densely populated area. It is worth mentioning here that Shaheswar’s body was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem.

A large-scale search operation is underway in the area after a heavy police force reached the spot, SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi said.

