Police conducts search, comb operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :On the special directives of City Police Officer CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, Rawalpindi Police conducted search operations in various areas, aiming to prevent crimes here on Saturday, the police spokesman said.

Rawalpindi Police carried out search operations including Chontra, Rawat, Westridge, Morgah and Airport areas.

During the operations, 267 houses were searched, collected data of 62 tenants, 100 shops and a total of 602 suspects were questioned.

The law enforcement agencies including district police, elite force, and lady police participated in the search operations.

SSP Operations Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi said that the purpose of the search operations to take action against the organized criminal gangs. Rawalpindi Police was making all-out efforts to protect the life and property of the citizens, he added.