UrduPoint.com

Police Conducts Search Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 01:18 PM

Police conducts search operation

Police launched a search operation in limits of Bhera police station here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Police launched a search operation in limits of Bhera police station here on Monday.

According to police,the teams and other law-enforcement agencies, including Elite Force, Special Branch personnel, under the supervision of DSP Circle Bhalwal Muhammad Riaz Naz, checked 20 houses while over 30 people were interrogated during the operation conducted at Bonga chowki,Chak Mubarak and surroundings.

Two suspects were taken into custody and shifted to police station for their data verification, said police.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Circle Bhalwal

Recent Stories

10 profiteers arrested, 15 shops sealed

10 profiteers arrested, 15 shops sealed

30 seconds ago
 IRSA releases 234894 cusecs water

IRSA releases 234894 cusecs water

31 seconds ago
 PM Imran Khan to address 76th UNGA session via vid ..

PM Imran Khan to address 76th UNGA session via video-link on Sep 24

2 minutes ago
 No Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting Planned Yet - Russian D ..

No Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting Planned Yet - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

2 minutes ago
 European stocks dive at open after Asia selloff

European stocks dive at open after Asia selloff

34 seconds ago
 United Russia Ahead With 49.66% in Parliamentary V ..

United Russia Ahead With 49.66% in Parliamentary Vote as 90% Ballots Counted - C ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.