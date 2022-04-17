UrduPoint.com

Police Conducts Search Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Police conducts search operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Sunday launched a search operation in different areas of city, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Wah Cantt police conducted search operations in and around Bhabra village while Gujjar Khan police carried out search operations in and around Galyana.

A total of 58 houses, 23 shops and 106 suspects were searched during the operation.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Criminals Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

13 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

22 hours ago
 Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending M ..

Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending Military Aid to Ukraine - Offic ..

22 hours ago
 Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Rig ..

Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Right in Paris - Reports

23 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.