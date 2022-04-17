Police conducts search operation

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Sunday launched a search operation in different areas of city, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Wah Cantt police conducted search operations in and around Bhabra village while Gujjar Khan police carried out search operations in and around Galyana.

A total of 58 houses, 23 shops and 106 suspects were searched during the operation.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.