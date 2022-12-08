UrduPoint.com

Police Conducts Search Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2022 | 04:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Sukkur Police on Thursday conducted search and combing operations in various areas to ensure law and order in the district.

The operation was carried out at the direction of SSP Sukkur Sanghaar Malik.

Search operations were conducted in different areas of Shikarpur Road, Station Road, Gharib Abad and Bus Terminal.

It is pertinent to mention here that the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

