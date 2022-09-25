Police conducts search operation, 195 suspects questioned

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari on Sunday launched a search operation in GPO Chowk and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Cantonment police station, according to spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Cantonment police conducted search operations in and around 'GPO Chowk Saddar.'A total of 20 houses were searched; data of 4 tenants collected ,70 shops, 9 hotels, 2 hostels and 195 suspects were questioned during the operation, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson further apprised that search operations against criminals and proclaimed offenders were being regularly conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district to ensure law and order.