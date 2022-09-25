UrduPoint.com

Police Conducts Search Operation, 195 Suspects Questioned

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Police conducts search operation, 195 suspects questioned

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari on Sunday launched a search operation in GPO Chowk and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Cantonment police station, according to spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Cantonment police conducted search operations in and around 'GPO Chowk Saddar.'A total of 20 houses were searched; data of 4 tenants collected ,70 shops, 9 hotels, 2 hostels and 195 suspects were questioned during the operation, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson further apprised that search operations against criminals and proclaimed offenders were being regularly conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district to ensure law and order.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Police Station Saddar Criminals Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

7 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian ..

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..

16 hours ago
 Golf: French Open scores

Golf: French Open scores

16 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Ove ..

Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Over Italian Election Warning

16 hours ago
 Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Cou ..

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.