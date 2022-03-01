Police conducts search operation, 215 suspects held

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Tuesday launched a search operation in Allama Iqbal colony and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Race Course Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Race Course Police Station conducted operation in the area and searched 117 houses, collected data of 51 tenants and 215 suspects were checked and several interrogated.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district to ensure law and order.