Police Conducts Search Operation, 290 Suspects Investigated

Police conducts search operation, 290 suspects investigated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Police have conducted search operation in different localities including Ashraf Colony, Dhamyal Road and surrounding areas in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni Police station, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday.

The search operation was led by SHO Saddar Barooni, elite force, ladies Police and other law enforcement agencies also participated. During the search operation,130 houses were searched, data of 78 tenants collected and 290 suspects were investigated.

SP Potohar said that the aim to conduct search operation was to root out criminals and implement the National Action Plan, adding that search operations will continue to purge the society from anti-social elements.

