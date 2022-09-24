Police conducts search operation, 5 suspects held

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have conducted a search operation in Bagra Syedan area on Saturday, during the operation, 5 suspects were arrested, 2 Kalashnikovs, 2 semi-automatic, 12 bore repeater magazines and bullets were recovered from their possession.

During the search operation, Chakri police have arrested those were identified as Saqib, Falak, Sarfaraz, Fida and Anil.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started further investigation.

SP Saddar Ahmad Zanir Cheema appreciated police team, adding that legal action would be taken against the accused and punishment would be given, effective crackdown would continue against illegal weapon holders and law-breaking elements.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan (NAP) in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.