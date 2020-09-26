Police conducts search operation against criminals

Attock Police have launched a search operation against anti social elements who were involved in various heinous crimes in order to maintain law and order in the district

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Attock Police have launched a search operation against anti social elements who were involved in various heinous crimes in order to maintain law and order in the district.

According to details, Police have carried out a search operation in the district on the special instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani.

A search operation was carried out in Pind Sultani village of Basal police station. In the search operation, 13 houses were searched and data of 41 suspects were registered.