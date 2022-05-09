UrduPoint.com

Police Conducts Search Operation Around GPO Chowk

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2022 | 09:02 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Omar Saeed Malik on Monday launched a search operation in GPO Chowk and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Cantonment police station, according to spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Cantonment police conducted search operations in and around 'GPO Chowk Saddar.' A total of 25 houses were searched; data of 14 tenants collected and 309 suspects were questioned during the operation, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson further apprised that search operations against criminals and proclaimed offenders were being regularly conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district to ensure law and order.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Police Station Saddar Criminals

