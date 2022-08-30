UrduPoint.com

Police Conducts Search Operation At Adiala Road

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Police conducts search operation at Adiala Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari launched a search operation in Jahari stop Adiala road in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni police station here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Saddar Barooni police conducted search operation.

A total of 57 houses, 8 shopkeepers and 13 suspects were questioned during the operation.

The search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Police Station Road Saddar Criminals

Recent Stories

Govt decides to import tomatoes, onions from Iran, ..

Govt decides to import tomatoes, onions from Iran, Afghanistan

43 minutes ago
 PM thanks Chinese president, premier for extending ..

PM thanks Chinese president, premier for extending financial assistance to flood ..

2 hours ago
 PCB optimistic Shaheen will regain his complete fi ..

PCB optimistic Shaheen will regain his complete fitness before T20 World Cup

3 hours ago
 Daska by-poll rigging case:Firdous excuses herself ..

Daska by-poll rigging case:Firdous excuses herself from appearance before ECP

4 hours ago
 Abduction of 11 years old girl: Hanjarwal police ..

Abduction of 11 years old girl: Hanjarwal police directed to recover victim til ..

4 hours ago
 COAS to visit flood affectees areas in Swat

COAS to visit flood affectees areas in Swat

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.