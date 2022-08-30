Police conducts search operation at Adiala Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari launched a search operation in Jahari stop Adiala road in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni police station here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Saddar Barooni police conducted search operation.

A total of 57 houses, 8 shopkeepers and 13 suspects were questioned during the operation.

The search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.