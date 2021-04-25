UrduPoint.com
Police Conducts Search Operation At Dore Village

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 09:40 PM

Police conducts search operation at Dore Village

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :A grand search operation was conducted in Dore village, an area in the jurisdiction of Tarnol Police Station and recovered cache of narcotics.

The operation was participated by officers of Saddar Zone police, including SP Hamza Humayun, SDPO Sajjad Hussain Bukhari and Station House Officers (SHOs).

Around 100 people were checked during screening some 30 houses and five shops, said a news release issued on Sunday.

As many as six major narcotics peddlers with previous criminal history arrested while 3730 grams of heroin and 1110 grams Hashish was recovered.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Nawaz S/O Ghulam Mustafa R/O village Dory Tarnol, Muhammad faheem S/O Fazal Kareem R/O village Dory Tarnol, Hammad Ahsan S/O Muhammad Naseem R/O village Dory Tarnol, Safeer Ahmad S/O Gul zeb R/O village Dory Tarnol, Saddam Hussain S/O Zahir Muhammad R/O pind parrian Tarnol and Akhlaq Hussain S/O Abdurrehman R/O village Dory Tarnol.

SSP (Operation) Syed Mustafa Tanveer has said that Islamabad police has started operations following directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jameel ur Rehman to purge of society from the menace of drugs. The operations would continue in the coming days, he added.

