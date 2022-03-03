UrduPoint.com

Police Conducts Search Operation In Dhoke Bahar Shah Colony, 191 Suspects Questioned

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2022 | 07:42 PM

The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Thursday launched a search operation in Dhoke Bahar Shah and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni Police Station, said a police spokesman

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Saddar Barooni Police Station conducted operation in the area and searched 93 houses, collected data of 39 tenants and 191 suspects were checked and several interrogated.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

