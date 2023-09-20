Police conducts search operation in different areas, 511 held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Police have conducted search and combing operations in various areas to ensure law and order in the district.

According to a police spokesman, the operation was carried out at the direction of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani.

Search operations were conducted in Chontra, Kalrasydan, Kahota, Dhamyal, Jatli, Chakri, Mandira, Gujjar Khan, Naseerabad, Taxila, Wah Cantt, Morgah and surrounding areas of police stations.

He informed that a heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch, and Ladies Police carried out the operations.

A total of 247 houses, 90 shops, 05 hotels were searched while 511 suspects were questioned.

The spokesman said search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.