Open Menu

Police Conducts Search Operation In Different Areas, 511 Held

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Police conducts search operation in different areas, 511 held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Police have conducted search and combing operations in various areas to ensure law and order in the district.

According to a police spokesman, the operation was carried out at the direction of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani.

Search operations were conducted in Chontra, Kalrasydan, Kahota, Dhamyal, Jatli, Chakri, Mandira, Gujjar Khan, Naseerabad, Taxila, Wah Cantt, Morgah and surrounding areas of police stations.

He informed that a heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch, and Ladies Police carried out the operations.

A total of 247 houses, 90 shops, 05 hotels were searched while 511 suspects were questioned.

The spokesman said search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Taxila Criminals

Recent Stories

IMF rejects govt’s plan to provide relief to ele ..

IMF rejects govt’s plan to provide relief to electricity consumers

12 minutes ago
 Dubai hosts launch of ‘International Conference ..

Dubai hosts launch of ‘International Conference on Policymaking: The Future of ..

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber to host 1st Gulf-Iraq Business For ..

Sharjah Chamber to host 1st Gulf-Iraq Business Forum on 26th September

13 minutes ago
 SEWA approves 5,117 plans, receives 4,319 connecti ..

SEWA approves 5,117 plans, receives 4,319 connections&#039; requests

13 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services launches mammogram unit a ..

Emirates Health Services launches mammogram unit at Al Hamidiya Health Centre in ..

28 minutes ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah set to host 52nd Watch &amp; J ..

Expo Centre Sharjah set to host 52nd Watch &amp; Jewellery Middle East Show

28 minutes ago
Miral launches group Corporate Social Responsibili ..

Miral launches group Corporate Social Responsibility strategy

28 minutes ago
 TECNO organized a night photography workshop in co ..

TECNO organized a night photography workshop in collaboration with the Photograp ..

30 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves &#039;Al Mudina Water Tank& ..

Sharjah Ruler approves &#039;Al Mudina Water Tank&#039; project

43 minutes ago
 Al Tayer inspects construction work of Hatta Susta ..

Al Tayer inspects construction work of Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls

43 minutes ago
 DIHAD celebrates International Day of Peace

DIHAD celebrates International Day of Peace

1 hour ago
 HSBC announces $1 billion funding push to support ..

HSBC announces $1 billion funding push to support early-stage climate tech compa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan