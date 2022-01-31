Police conducts search operation in Gulshan Data, 60 suspects questioned

On the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik, police have launched a search operation in Gulshan Data and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Rata Amral Police Station, said a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :On the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik, police have launched a search operation in Gulshan Data and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Rata Amral Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Rata Amral Police Station conducted operation in the area and searched 40 houses, collected data of 15 tenants and 60 persons were checked and several interrogated.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.