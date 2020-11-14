Police conducts search operation in jurisdiction of Civil line PS

The police here on Saturday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of Civil Line Police stations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :The police here on Saturday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of Civil Line Police stations.

According to police spokesman, the search operation was conducted in the areas of Lal Kurti and its adjoining areas.

The operation was supervised by SHO, Civil line PS in which police, elite force and law enforcement agencies participated.

During the operation, the police searched 180 houses, interrogated 73 tenants while bio data of 309 persons were collected.