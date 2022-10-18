Police conducts search operation in Lal Kurti

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The police on Tuesday launched a search operation in Lal Kurti and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station, said the police spokesman.

He said that heavy police contingent comprising Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Civil Lines police conducted search operations during which they visited 109 hotels, collected data of 21 tenants, checked 13 shops and interrogated 278 suspects.

The operation was conducted on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari.

According to the spokesman, the search operations to arrest criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under the National Action Plan.