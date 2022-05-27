UrduPoint.com

Police Conducts Search Operation In Madina Colony

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Police conducts search operation in Madina Colony

The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari launched a search operation in Madina Colony in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad Police Station, said a police spokesman on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari launched a search operation in Madina Colony in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad Police Station, said a police spokesman on Friday.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies Police along with officials of Naseerabad Police conducted search operations in and around Madina Colony.

During the operation, a total of 138 houses were searched and date of 37 tenants were collected besides questioning 291 suspects, the spokesman informed.

He further said that the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district to maintain law and order.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Police Station Criminals

Recent Stories

PANAH to host Int'l conference on heart diseases

PANAH to host Int'l conference on heart diseases

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting to review steps taken ..

Commissioner chairs meeting to review steps taken to deal with monsoon rains

2 minutes ago
 US, Ukraine Submitted No Information on Joint Bior ..

US, Ukraine Submitted No Information on Joint Bioresearch to UN - Russian Defens ..

4 minutes ago
 Four-day training workshop on ICU management concl ..

Four-day training workshop on ICU management concluded

4 minutes ago
 Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 Retailers imposed fine of Rs 106,500

Retailers imposed fine of Rs 106,500

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.