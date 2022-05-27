Police conducts search operation in Madina Colony

The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari launched a search operation in Madina Colony in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad Police Station, said a police spokesman on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari launched a search operation in Madina Colony in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad Police Station, said a police spokesman on Friday.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies Police along with officials of Naseerabad Police conducted search operations in and around Madina Colony.

During the operation, a total of 138 houses were searched and date of 37 tenants were collected besides questioning 291 suspects, the spokesman informed.

He further said that the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district to maintain law and order.