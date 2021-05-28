Police conducts search operation in Morgah area

Police conducted a search operation in the jurisdiction of Morgah Police Station against anti-social elements, police spokesman informed on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Police conducted a search operation in the jurisdiction of Morgah Police Station against anti-social elements, police spokesman informed on Friday.

The search operation was led by SHO Morgah, and participated by elite force, ladies Police and other law enforcement agencies.

During the search operation, 127 houses were searched, data of 51 tenants collected and 265 suspects were investigated.

SP Potohar said that the search operation aimed to root out criminals and implement the National Action Plan, adding that search operations will continue to purge the society from anti-social elements.