Police Conducts Search Operation In New Town Area

Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:08 PM

Police conducts search operation in New Town area

City police have carried out search operation in the jurisdiction of New Town police station and its adjoining areas here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :City police have carried out search operation in the jurisdiction of New Town police station and its adjoining areas here on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, under the supervision of SDPO New Town, police, elite force and law enforcement agencies also participated in the search operation.

During the operation, police searched 21 houses, interrogated 20 tenants and checked 65 suspects.

The aim of search operation was to ensure best security arrangements and avoid any untoward incident, the spokesman added.

More Stories From Pakistan

