Police conducts search operation in New Town area, 390 suspects questioned

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Tuesday launched a search operation in Gulshan Dadan and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of New Town Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO New Town Police Station conducted operation in the area and searched 46 houses, collected data of 19 tenants and 390 suspects were checked and several interrogated.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.