Police conducts search operation in PS Chuntra, recovered sophisticated weapons from land grabbers in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) : Police on Wednesday conducted a combing search operation in the jurisdiction of PS Chuntra, during which 7 suspects were arrested who belong to a land-grabbing mafia.

According to police spokesman, a large number of sophisticated automatic weapons, including 4 Kalashnikovs have also been recovered from their possession.

The criminals usurped the land and other properties worth of millions of rupees by dint of these recovered weapons.

Meanwhile, CPO Rawalpindi DIG Mohammad Faisal Rana lauded and congratulated the SP Saddar Division over the successful operation against the land mafia saying that we ought to rid Rawalpindi of all kinds of mafias including the land-mafias in question, according to the law.