Police Conducts Search Operation In R. A Bazzar Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 07:07 PM

The City police carried out a search operation in the jurisdiction of RA bazaar Police station and its adjoining areas on Monday, informed Police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The City police carried out a search operation in the jurisdiction of RA bazaar Police station and its adjoining areas on Monday, informed Police spokesman.

The operation was supervised by ASP Cantt besides the police, elite force and the law enforcing agencies participated in search operation.

During the operation, 172 houses, 83 tenants were asked quarry while the data of 310 persons were collected.

The search operations were being conducted in the city as per directives of City Police Officer (CPO) aimed to create a sense of security among citizens and maintain law and order situation to make the city crime free, the spokesman added.

