Police conducts search operation in R.A Bazaar area

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :On directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, police on Wednesday launched a search operation within limits of Police Station (PS) RA Bazaar.

The search operation was carried out in line with the National Action Plan (NAP) to flush out the anti social elements and suspects from the area.

The police, elite force, female police and personnel's of other law-enforcing agencies took part in the combing of Chungi no 22, Amil Colony area and its suburbs and checked a total of 67 houses and 32 rented houses.

However no arrest was made during the search operation conducted by Rawalpindi police.