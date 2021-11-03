UrduPoint.com

Police Conducts Search Operation In R.A Bazaar Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 08:21 PM

Police conducts search operation in R.A Bazaar area

On directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, police on Wednesday launched a search operation within limits of Police Station (PS) RA Bazaar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :On directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, police on Wednesday launched a search operation within limits of Police Station (PS) RA Bazaar.

The search operation was carried out in line with the National Action Plan (NAP) to flush out the anti social elements and suspects from the area.

The police, elite force, female police and personnel's of other law-enforcing agencies took part in the combing of Chungi no 22, Amil Colony area and its suburbs and checked a total of 67 houses and 32 rented houses.

However no arrest was made during the search operation conducted by Rawalpindi police.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces new board of direct ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces new board of directors for Dubai Financial Market

7 minutes ago
 Stocks dip before Fed decision on stimulus

Stocks dip before Fed decision on stimulus

26 seconds ago
 Police arrest 17 suspects in search & strike opera ..

Police arrest 17 suspects in search & strike operation

29 seconds ago
 Elections for School Councils held in Bahawalpur

Elections for School Councils held in Bahawalpur

30 seconds ago
 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condoles with Kichhi Family ..

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condoles with Kichhi Family in Larkana

32 seconds ago
 Homework for policing system in NMDs completed: IG ..

Homework for policing system in NMDs completed: IGP

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.