Police conducts search operation in R.A Bazaar area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Police on special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Athar Ismail on Wednesday launched special search operation in R.A Bazaar Police station limits.

According to police spokesman, heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted the search operation.

During operation, police have searched 141 houses, collected data of 45 tenants while over 237 persons were interrogated.

However, no arrest was made on the occasion. The spokesman informed that the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders are being conducted in different areas regularly.