Police conducts search operation in Race Course area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik, on Wednesday, launched a search operation in Kayani road in the jurisdiction of Race Course police station, said a police spokesman.

He informed the heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Race Course police station conducted search operations in and around Kayani road.

A total of 115 houses and collected data of 24 tenants. In addition, 215 suspects were questioned during the operation.

According to spokesman, the search operations against net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.