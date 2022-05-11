UrduPoint.com

Police Conducts Search Operation In Race Course Area

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2022 | 10:32 PM

Police conducts search operation in Race Course area

The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik, on Wednesday, launched a search operation in Kayani road in the jurisdiction of Race Course police station, said a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik, on Wednesday, launched a search operation in Kayani road in the jurisdiction of Race Course police station, said a police spokesman.

He informed the heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Race Course police station conducted search operations in and around Kayani road.

A total of 115 houses and collected data of 24 tenants. In addition, 215 suspects were questioned during the operation.

According to spokesman, the search operations against net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Police Station Road Criminals Race

Recent Stories

Fractionalization SECP makes high value illiquid a ..

Fractionalization SECP makes high value illiquid assets accessible to smaller in ..

17 seconds ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

18 seconds ago
 Police arrests murder accused

Police arrests murder accused

2 minutes ago
 Stocks advance despite US inflation miss

Stocks advance despite US inflation miss

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to fast-tracking key CPEC proje ..

Pakistan committed to fast-tracking key CPEC projects: FM

2 minutes ago
 Maryam urges KP people to give chance to PMLN in g ..

Maryam urges KP people to give chance to PMLN in general elections

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.