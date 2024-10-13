Police Conducts Search Operation In Race Course Area
Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2024 | 06:51 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi Police here on Sunday carried out search operation in ‘Baraf Khana Chowk’ and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Race Course Police Station.
According to a police spokesman, the search operation was conducted to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani.
He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operation.
Police searched as many as 19 houses, 10 shops, 04 tenants and 40 individuals during the search operation.
The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.
He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.
