Police conducts search operation In Rawat area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :The police, on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik, on Saturday launched a search operation in Baga Sangrial and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Rawat Police Station, conducted operation in the area and searched 20 houses and 72 suspects were checked besides interrogating many others.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district under National Action Plan to ensure law and order.