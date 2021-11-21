Police conducts search operation in Saddar area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Police on special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Sunday launched special search operation in Saddar wah Police station and adjoining areas.

According to police spokesman, heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operation.

During operation, police have searched 37 houses, 2 shops while over 25 persons were interrogated.

However, no arrest was made on the occasion. The spokesman informed that the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders are being conducted in different areas regularly.