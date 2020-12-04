UrduPoint.com
Police Conducts Search Operations In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Police conducts search operations in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore police conducted search operations in and around sensitive areas including important offices,public places and other religious places in order to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital.

Police said on Friday that SSP Operations Lahore Malik Jameel Zafar issued directions to all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

Heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite force, security agencies and Lahore Police conducted search operations.

The police checked suspicious people with the help of biometric and latest android devices.Security of the mosques and other religious places including Imam Bargahs remained tightened on the eve of Jumma-tul-Mubarik in the metropolis.

All SPs, DSPs and sub ordinate officers personally reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements and at all these religious places.Police checked all the vehicles including suspicious persons at entry and exit points of the city.

