Police conducts search operations in different localities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Police conducted search and combing operations in various areas to ensure law and order in the district.

According to a police spokesman on Wednesday the operation was carried out at the direction of City Police Officer Khalid Mehmood Hamdani.

Search operations were conducted in different areas of Banni, Kalar Sydan police Mandra police and Race Course.

He informed that a heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch, and Ladies Police carried out the operations.

A total of 160 houses, collected data of 53 tenants, 47 shops, 03 hotels and 350 suspects were interrogated.

The spokesman said search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.