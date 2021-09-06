UrduPoint.com

Police Conducts Search Operations In Shams Colony, Rehamabad, Adjoining Areas

Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Monday launched search operations in Shams Colony, Rehmanabad and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of New Town and Airport police stations to ensure law and order and net the outlaws, said a police spokesman

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies police under the supervision of station house officers of New Town and Airport police stations conducted operations and searched 178 houses besides checking 92 tenants, and 274 persons.

According to divisional superintendents of police, the search operations were being conducted to net criminals and proclaimed offenders and ensure law and order.

They informed that the operations were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas.

