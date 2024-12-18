Police Conducts Search Operations To Ensure Law & Order
Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 09:29 PM
Rawalpindi Police have conducted search operations in various areas on Wednesday to maintain law and order
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi Police have conducted search operations in various areas on Wednesday to maintain law and order.
The search operations were conducted on the orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani.
The operations took place in the jurisdictions of the Chontra and Dhamyal police stations and adjoining areas, a police spokesman informed that Rawalpindi district police, women police and other law enforcement agencies under the supervision of senior police officers participated in the operation.
During the operations, police inspected 25 houses, verified the records of 13 tenants, searched 16 shops, and questioned 70 persons.
The spokesman added that the purpose of operations is to identify and eliminate criminal elements in the area and maintain peace.
