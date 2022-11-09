Police conducts search operations to maintain law & order

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have conducted search and combing operations in different areas of Rawalpindi here on Wednesday, a police spokesman said.

The operation was carried out on the direction of City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari to ensure law and order. Search operations were conducted in different areas of Civil Lines, Ganjmandi, Bani, Sadiqabad and Kalar Syedan.

He informed that a heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials conducted search operations.

A total of 204 houses, collected data of 63 tenants, 71 shops, 4 hotels and 427 suspects were questioned during the operation.

According to the spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.